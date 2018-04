Have your say

A woman has had to be freed by firefighters after a three-car crash near Harewood this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire Service sent crews from Moortown and Wetherby to the scene on the A61 Harrogate Road, near the Wike turn-off.

The road has been shut between Alwoodley and Wike Lane while emergency services work at the scene.

The woman was transferred to hospital but her condition is not yet known.

