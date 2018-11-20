Woman trapped in car after five-vehicle crash near Sheffield

A woman was trapped in her car after a five-vehicle collision on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

Highways England said four lanes were closed between J35 for Thorpe Hesley and J34 for Tinsley in the immediate aftermath of the collision, but two have since re-opened.

The southbound M1 near Sheffield is closed this morning

JAIL:‘Dangerous criminal’ has more time added to sentence for vicious attack on Doncaster prison officers



Traffic and police officers are at the scene along with firefighters.

TRAGEDY: Little girl still critical after death crash in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said five vehicles were involved in the smash and a woman in her 20s was trapped in a car.

CRIME: Police probe into Cineworld attack in Sheffield continues



Highways England said ‘traffic is very slow in the area, allow extra time for your journey’.

More to follow.