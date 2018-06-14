Woman wanted in Scarborough after court no-show

A woman is wanted by police after failing to attend court to face theft allegations.

Officers are today asking members of the public to help them locate Rhianne Warriner.

Scarborough Magistrates Court issued a warrant for her arrest in May after she did not attend court.

Police have been searching for her, but she remains at large.

Warriner, 32, is believed to be in the Scarborough.

Anyone who sees her, or knows where she is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Quote reference number 12180084282 when passing on information.