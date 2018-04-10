Woman who died after Leeds crash named as family appeal for witnesses

The family of a Leeds woman who died after being hit by a car as she crossed the road is appealing for help from the public.

Bridgett Chappell, 57, was in a collision with a Skoda Fabia while she was crossing Belle Isle Road near to the junction with West Grange Drive last Tuesday.

She suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital the following day.

In a statement her family said: “The family are absolutely devastated at our tragic and sudden loss.

"We would like to take this opportunity to encourage anybody who has any information relating to the incident, no matter how minor it may seem, to please contact the police at the earliest opportunity.”

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the fatal accident, which happened around 8.14pm.

Officers are also continuing to appeal for information.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen Ms Chappell or the vehicle prior to the incident.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time in a vehicle fitted with Dashcam."

Anyone who can help should contact MCET on 101.