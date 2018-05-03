Women appear at court charged with 'causing nuisance or disturbance' at Sheffield school

Two women have appeared at court charged with 'causing a nuisance or disturbance' at a Sheffield primary school.

Mokiena Mbungu Lokumu, 25, and Fita Mwikitone, 46, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon charged with the offence, which is alleged to have taken place at Lower Meadow Primary School, Batemoor on March 29 this year.

Both Mbungu Lokumu, of Baxter Mews, Wadsley Bridge and Mwikitone, of Langdon Street, Sharrow pleaded not guilty to the charge, which is an offence under the Education Act 1996.

The pair will now stand trial at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on July 23 this year.

Magistrates granted Mbungu Lokumu and Mwikitone bail until their next court appearance.

As part of their bail conditions, both women are prohibited from going within 50 metres of Lower Meadow Primary School, or from contacting three named witnesses in the case.

Speaking after the hearing, a spokesman for Lower Meadow said: “Whilst it’s not appropriate for us to provide detail on specific cases relating to individual pupils, the safeguarding of our children is of absolute paramount importance.

"We want all of our pupils to have the very best education possible during their time with us, and we have extremely robust systems and procedures in place to ensure that they are safe, happy and able to concentrate on their learning.”