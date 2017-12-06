Women's Equality Party: childcare 'failings' in Harrogate

Problems with child care provision in Harrogate will be raised at free seminar in Harrogate held by the Women’s Equality Party.

Local experts such as Josy Thompson, who runs a number of local nurseries, and Sarah Somerscales, a local childminder, will be joined by Sophie Walker, leader of The Women’s Equality Party, at the Crown Hotel tomorrow, Thursdayfrom 6pm to 7.30pm.

Having campaigned in The Stray ward and discovered the scale of the problem, they feel there is a lot to discuss.

The event follows recent by Harrogate members of the Women’s Equality Party, which was founded two years.

Viviane Morris, branch leader for Harrogate WEP said: “Harrogate, was one of the towns to take part in a pilot for the new 30 hours of free child care.

“The outcome is that most local childcare providers cannot afford to participate in the new government scheme. How can this be right and why should Harrogate parents suffer?

“WEP want to fight for the right to have access to free childcare so that more families can benefit. No one wants to compromise on the quality of care for their children.”

Harrogate’s WEP branch has been growing rapidly in recent months with more than 700 members and registered supporters in North Yorkshire.

It says several of its polices are aimed at championing fairness for men, too.

Viviane Morris said: “WEP want to do things differently – we want to promote diversity and a fairer balance of councillors in Harrogate and North Yorkshire and ensure that women are on the agenda when decisions are made locally.

“We are passionate about shared parental leave. We want men to be able take up the paternity leave without being penalised financially or fear for their job security or promotion.”

Other WEP policies include affordable childcare, equal pay, shared parenting – getting equal rights for Dads – and ending violence against women and girls by providing more support and funding for refuges.