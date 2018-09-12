Women 'suspended' for helping Doncaster prisoners switch jails

Two women have reportedly been suspended for allegedly helping prisoners switch from tough Doncaster Prison to lower category jails.

The Sun has reported that a mother and daughter working at Category B Doncaster Prison have been suspended for helping fast-track inmates to transfer to lower category prisons.

Doncaster Prison.

The paper said the pair were paid to doctor paperwork to downgrade the ­categorisation of inmates so they could be moved to “cushier” jails.

The newspaper said that the pair have been suspended by offender management firm Catch 22 and that an investigation is under way.