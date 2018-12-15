Woodhead Pass CLOSED in both directions due to serious collision

The Woodhead Pass near Sheffield has been closed in both directions after a serious collision.

The collision is thought to have happened a short time ago near Dunford Bridge and the road has been closed between the Flouch Roundabout (A616) and the A6024.

South Yorkshire Police are at the scene dealing with the incident but there has been no word as yet regarding any injuries.

The Highways Agency said motorists should use the M62 for trans-pennine travel and urged motorists to be aware of the poor weather conditions currently affecting the region.

More to follow.