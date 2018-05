After being closed in both directions for several hours due to a road traffic collision, the Woodhead Pass has now reopened.

Just before 8am this morning, the A628 Woodhead Pass was closed in both directions closed as a result of the accident, which took place between Windle Edge (Dunford Bridge Turn Off) and A6024 (Holmfirth Turn Off).

Highways England confirmed the road had been reopened in both directions at around 12.30pm.

Further information on the accident is not yet known.