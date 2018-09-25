Work begins on Gulliver’s theme park

Work has begun on the new Gulliver’s family theme park resort – with the developers looking to open to the public in spring 2020.

The development – which Gulliver’s say will be their ‘most ambitious theme park to date’ was granted planning permission by Rotherham Council last year. The Gulliver’s Valley resort, which will be situated on the 250 acre former Pithouse West site between Wales Bar and Aston in the south of the borough, will include a main theme park hub along with family-friendly accommodation with glamping, self-catering woodland lodges and the central Lilliput Castle Hotel.

Coun Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: “I’m really excited to see work starting on this major development for Rotherham and what promises to be a catalyst for economic growth and job creation in the area.

“I look forward to seeing work progress on the site and the hard work and planning over the past few years coming to fruition.

“With work now starting on Gulliver’s, and the new caravan and campsite facilities at nearby Rother Valley Country Park also progressing well, I hope the area will be welcoming in many visitors in the not-too-distant future.”

Gulliver’s aims to open its brand-new Valley Resort in 2020 which will include a main theme park hub, with rides and attractions aimed at children aged two to 13 and their families. Gulliver’s Valley will also include an indoor water play zone, a climbing centre, a glades attraction, and an education and ecology centre encompassing forest classrooms and outdoor learning adventures for young children.

The resort will also offer family-friendly accommodation in the shape of glamping, self-catering woodland lodges and the central Lilliput Castle Hotel. The development will encompass Gully's Dream Village, a community where children with life threatening illnesses can be given the chance to enjoy cost-free respite in a magical environment. In addition, nature trails, walks, outdoor gyms and woodland runs at Gulliver’s Valley will be available to be used by the local community as well as visitors to the theme park.

