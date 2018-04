Work has started on thousand foot tall tower that will stand next to Emley Moor mast while vital work is completed.

The new sister tower to the country’s tallest freestanding structure will transmit signals while changes are made to modernise the original structure.

Emley Moor infographic

The new mast it will be as high as the Eiffel Tower and will be a dominant fixture of the county’s skyline for around four years.