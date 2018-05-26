Work begins on second phase of Sheffield road resurfacing programme

Work has begun on the next stage of a Sheffield-wide road resurfacing programme.

The Council’s highways contractor, Amey, has now started work on the second stage of the programme, which includes improvements to main roads in the Attercliffe and Tinsley areas as well as Chesterfield Road.

Work on the main roads will be carried out in stages overnight between 7pm and 7am to minimise disruption to local residents and businesses.

Letters have been delivered to nearby residents and businesses ahead of works starting and street signs have been erected to provide further information.

The necessary road diversions will be in place to ensure people can reach their destination safely whilst the works are carried out.

“We will make every effort to minimise disruption and coordinate operations with events and the demands of the public and businesses whilst this work is carried out,” said Amey account manager, Gary Kemp.

“We are trying to be as flexible as possible”, he added.

“On a programme of this scale we recognise that the works will cause some unavoidable disruption, but the main roads are being resurfaced overnight when they are quieter and we are working with all parties to keep noise and other disruption to a minimum.”

Work in the Attercliffe area is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The surfacing of Chesterfield Road, between Heeley Bridge and Derbyshire Lane, is due to run for approximately four weeks in between June and July as the bus lane scheme nears completion.

The programme is part of Sheffield City Council’s £2.2bn Streets Ahead contract with Amey, which aims to improve residential streets as well as main routes.

Gary continued, “We’ve completed a big percentage of the resurfacing programme already, which has made a huge difference to many of Sheffield’s roads. However, there’s still plenty to do and we would like to thank people for their continued patience.”