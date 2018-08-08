Work on £40m site continues

The £40m redevelopment of Emerald Headingley’s rugby and cricket stands is continuing at pace with a £5m contract to carry out the mechanical and electrical design and build.

Caddick Construction appointed G&H Building Services to carry out the work on the scheme, which is a joint project between Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire Carnegie.

The latest photograph shows the progress being made in the combined rugby and cricket North Stand.

David Wilson, of G&H, said: “We are delighted with progress in what is a very complex scheme. Our work has moved on at great pace and we have delivered a large amount all while operating in two live sports stadiums.”