Work starts on major new industrial development in Leeds

A new industrial development has been unveiled in a key location where work is now underway on a series of warehouses.

The 16-acre site, known as Total Park, sits to the east of Leeds in the Aire Valley on Pontefract Lane and is Total Developments’ first major scheme in Yorkshire following a number of successful developments in the North West.

The seven buildings will range in size from 6,700 sq ft up to 105,000 sq ft with the first ready to occupy early next year.

They are being marketed jointly by property consultancy Gent Visick and M1 Agency. Total Developments acquired the site last summer from Keyland Developments.

Daniel Walker, from Gent Visick, said: “After successfully generating a vast amount of interest in this site last year and overseeing its prompt sale, we’re delighted to have been appointed to market these prime units.

“The development is in a sought-after location, offering easy access to Leeds city centre and to the M1 and M62 motorways. The units will be of a high specification with secure yards, eaves heights up to 12 metres, office space, three-phase electricity and prominence to the A63. As a result, we’re anticipating strong demand in a market where there is little competing accommodation available.”

Andy Hall, from M1 Agency, added: “Total Park is now one of the most strategically linked development opportunities in the region, and in recent weeks we’ve positioned a number of boards with large question marks around the site, which has driven vast amounts of interest in it, so it’s great the groundworks are underway, and we can start talking to potential occupiers.”

Ed Chantler, director of Total Developments, said: “We are delighted to now be on-site with Total Park. We are looking forward to delivering well specified units to meet the high levels of demand we are currently experiencing in the Yorkshire market.”

Total Park is located off Pontefract Lane between the Cross Green Industrial Estate and the Leeds City Region (Aire Valley) Enterprise Zone.