Working canal will show off Yorkshire at Chelsea

It is the time of year when most gardeners have locked the mower in the shed, but the county’s tourism authority began work yesterday on its centrepiece creation for next year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

A horticultural celebration of the county’s canals and its industrial heritage will mark Welcome to Yorkshire’s 10th year at the show.

It is being designed by landscaper Mark Gregory, whose 2018 Dales-inspired show garden won a Gold Medal, a People’s Choice Award and the prize for best construction.

His new work will feature an authentically built canal with flowing water and genuine lock gates.

He said the design would “try to capture the magic of the narrow canals, a stunning legacy of the Industrial Revolution, which are now a massive part of tourism in Yorkshire”.

Welcome to Yorkshire said his garden would have “all the drama and excitement of a working canal, with two gates and a bypass sluice system with lots of moving water”.

When the show opens at Chelsea in May, authentic Yorkshire stonework and trees local to the county will be planted along the towpath.