World champion boxer Josh Warrington meets fans in Leeds signing - win a DVD.

Fans queued for hours to see Leeds boxing hero Josh Warrington as he signed copies of his new DVD.

The IBF Featherweight champion said it was “a fantastic” turn out as well over a hundred people waited to meet the boxer at HMV with their copies of the new release of the documentary, ‘Josh Warrington: Fighting for a City’, which follows the fighter up to his title winning fight against Lee Selby earlier this year.

Josh Warrington signs copies of his DVD Fighting for a City at HMV Leeds 26th November 2018 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

First in the queue was Don Fletcher, 62 of Horsforth while others had travelled from Huddersfield and Halifax.

He said: “The DVD was on my Christmas list but I told my girls not to bother and I will get it myself.

“I have met Josh loads and follow him and watch his open training sessions. He always comes over to see us and sign what we want.

“I like him because he is a Leeds lad and a massive Leeds United fan.”

Emma Hazeldine, 38, of Farnley has been to see two of Warrington’s fights but was looking forward to meeting him for the first time after waiting two hours for the signing.

She said: “ We are both big boxing fans and also follow him because he is a Leeds lad. He has a genuine respect for other fighters and there is no story, he does his own thing. I love that his dad is his trainer and he did not ditch him when he went professional.”

His father Sean O’Hagan said doing signings and meets and greets with fans, some they are on first name terms with, was important and that at a previous one a fan went without gas and electricity so he could buy a ticket for a fight - so they gave him the money back.

Warrington, who is preparing to take on Carl Frampton in Manchester on December 22 said: “It is a fantastic turn out and you are never sure how these things will go.

“But people spend their time and money to support us and we are really grateful.

“It is good to see the diversity and the younger fans. Sometimes you think it will be older lads into football but this is beyond that. There are women and children coming down and it is nice to see we are catching the whole city.”

