World Cup: Eight places to cheer England on during the World Cup campaign...

By early tomorrow evening, it will all be over... but until then, there’s the prospect of glory, or realising a long held dream... and possible finding a pub which still has fizz in its beverages. Fizzy bubbles or not, here are six Leeds pubs to watch tomorrow’s World Cup clash with Sweden, which begins at 3pm.

Millennium Square

England’s World Cup matches will be shown on the big screen in Millennium Square. Thousands normally turn out to watch this in the open air. There’s a no alcohol policy in place but that said, there are plenty of bars on the periphery to duck into at half time or after the match.

Shooters, Park Row

It’s a sports bar, what else is there to say. That means big screens and plenty of drink behind the bar. If you want a table, you will need to book it via their website.

147 SPORTS BAR, PUDSEY

This is a members club, so unless you are already signed up, you will need to join (£10 for a year, with the option of signing someone in for the day for £1). They have two big screen TVs and seven flat screens, in addition to pool, snooker and darts.

O2 Academy, Leeds

Beginning at 1pm, with an 8pm curfew, you can watch the match. Tickets are free but have to be picked up from the box office beforehand. This is an over-18s event, with entry at least 45 minutes before kick-off.

ORIGINAL OAK, HEADINGLEY

It has one of the biggest beer gardens in Leeds and punters who like a drink in the sun can sit back and watch tomorrow’s game on the big screen.

DRY DOCK

Boasting one of the best outdoor venues in the centre of Leeds, Dry Dock, which is also the official endpoint of the infamous Otley Run, is screening all World Cup matches but be warned, you may have to book if you want a seat.

AIRE BAR

The Aire Bar, situated in the heart of Leeds City Centre in the fashionable Calls area & located in the basement of a stunning brick vaulted converted warehouse with amazing views of the River Aire.

It combines a relaxed lounge area, a more formal dining area & a south facing riverside terrace.

BELGRAVE MUSIC HALL

Bang slap in the middle of the city centre, this craft ale bar has turned its upstairs gig area into a football fans dream, screening all the England matches, while offering its award winning food and ale into the bargain.