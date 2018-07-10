World Cup semi-final hits Bridlington Lifeboat plans

Bridlington Lifeboat have changed their training exercise plans, so the volunteers can watch England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia tomorrow night.

Wednesday is the crew’s regular training night, and they had been due to carry out a practice rescue using both inshore and all-weather lifeboat and the UK Coastguard Helicopter tomorrow.

However, it has been brought forward to this evening at 6pm.

A statement on the Bridlington Lifeboat Facebook page said: “Due to the England World Cup game, both lifeboat and helicopter crews agreed to the change and hopefully there will be no need for their services during the game.”