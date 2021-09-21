Poppy Elsey

A 13-year-old girl who suffered horrific injuries when she slipped and became impaled on metal railings had her life saved – by her jumper.

Poppy Elsey was climbing on top of a wall while playing with her friend Molly when she lost her footing and fell onto a 5ft steel fence.

One of the spikes skewered her left arm leaving Poppy panicking that she "couldn't get off".

The shocking injury sustained by Poppy Elsey

Brave Molly managed to lift her pal off the railings and helped her onto a bench while a woman passerby dialled 999.

Paramedics scrambled to The Ice House at Ayscoughfee Gardens in Spalding, Lincs., after the freak accident on September 12.

She was rushed to hospital where she underwent four hours of surgery including a skin graft.

Luckily, the impact of the fall was softened by her woolly jumper which doctors said probably saved her arm if not her life.

Brave Poppy has now issued a warning to other youngsters tempted to climb on The Ice House which is a popular ‘hang-out’ place for teenagers.

Recalling the moment she fell, she said: “The pain hit as I landed on the fence. Then I panicked as I couldn’t get off. Molly lifted me off and I saw there was lots of blood. I took my jumper off and looked at my arm and the shock hit me. I began screaming.

“It has been the most horrendously painful week of my life and I’m still in lots of pain now. So I just want to urge people - please do not climb on top of The Ice House.”

While ambulance crews dashed to the scene Molly called Poppy’s mum Katie, who arrived to find her daughter lying on a bench being comforted by a member of the public.

Her dad Mark also raced to the scene.

Katie, 35, said: “I stayed calm purely to keep Poppy calm but I was gobsmacked to see how bad the injury was. I was relieved when I knew she could move her fingers. We fully appreciate that Poppy was in the wrong - she and Molly shouldn’t have been up there.

“But youngsters are adventurous. Poppy just slipped as she was getting down. If there wasn’t an arrowhead, her injuries wouldn’t have been as life-changing as they are. Luckily it missed an artery.

“I dread to think what might have happened otherwise. At the end of the day it’s our job as adults to protect our youngsters from doing silly things and they don’t need much of a deterrent to stop.”

She also praised pal Molly’s "amazing" reactions and thanked the woman who helped at the scene.

Poppy is now on morphine to help with the pain and is unlikely to return to school at Spalding Academy until November.

The family of Poppy are now urging South Holland District Council to have signs warning of the metal fencing to help prevent further injuries.