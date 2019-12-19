Worldwide support for Brenda’s knitting mission

The GENEROSITY of more than 1,000 people from all over the world has helped a Leeds pensioner to make a special Christmas gift for every resident in her care home.

Brenda Horsfall, 88, says she is overwhelmed by the response to an appeal for knitting squares as she busies herself making scarves for all her friends at Sunnyview Bupa Care Home in Beeston.

88-year-old Brenda Horsfall has gathered over 100 knitted scarves for her friends at Sunnyview Bupa Care Home, Manorfield, Beeston, Leeds, where she lives, and recieved knitting squares from across the globe to stitch together for the cause. Picture Tony Johnson

Understanding Brenda’s ambition could be hampered by a lack of resources, Sunnyview staff had put their heads together to see how they could support her efforts.

The home’s activities coordinator made an appeal via Facebook, asking for knitting squares to be donated to help Brenda reach her original goal of knitting 84 scarves.

General manager Victoria Darlow said: “We are fortunate to be based in a great community, so we thought what better way to help Brenda achieve her goal than by asking the help of others.

“The residents are so grateful to Brenda for this gift and I think we were all quite overwhelmed with the response we’ve had so far.”

Since the appeal was issued, around 1,000 people from as far away as Australia and the USA have posted knitting squares to the care home.

In fact, so many have been delivered that Brenda has now knitted more than 170 scarves – twice the number she had orginally intended.

“I am overwhelmed with the response from people,” Brenda said. “I would never have believed that we would actually be able to achieve this before Christmas. I now have meaningful presents to give to each resident and I am grateful to everyone who helped me to do this.”