Emergency services are at the scene of the fire, which is at a commercial building.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We’re in attendance at a single story commercial building in the Upper Wortley area (LS12)
“We took the call at 10.38- we have 6 crews and an aerial appliance there (Leeds x2, Hunslet, Moortown, Stanningley and Morley – the aerial appliance is from Bradford).
“The police are also in attendance.
“No reports of any injuries.”
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 13:09
Nearby residents advised to keep windows and doors closed
A large fire has broken out near Upper Wortley Road in the Wortley area, with smoke seen for miles around Leeds.
Police enforcing road closures - including Upper Wortley Road
Fire affecting traffic in the area
Video shows firefighters tackling the blaze
Streets clouded in smoke
The streets surrounding the fire are now clouded in smoke, our reporter Daniel says.
‘I can’t believe it’
An eyewitness, who works nearby, told the YEP: “We were told to leave one of the one units.
“The smoke is right across the sky, I can’t believe it.
“The fire service were very quick.”
The location of the fire
The fire is at a commercial building near Cross Lane, Wortley.
Large emergency service presence at the scene
Our reporter Daniel Sheridan says: “There are four fire engines, three police cars and two ambulances at the scene.
“Workers from a building nearby said they smelt plastic - the building “just went up and there was so much smoke.”