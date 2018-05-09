Would-be burglar damages door handle

A WOULD-BE burglar tried to break into a property in York, leaving a door handle damaged.

The attempted break-in happened in the early hours of Sunday in Hebden Rise.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Andrew Copeland, or email 000642@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12180078541.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

