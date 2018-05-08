Would-be robbers tried to take woman's gold bangles off her wrist with knife

TWO WOULD-BE robbers left a woman injured after using a knife to try to forcibly remove her gold jewellery.

Police have only today appealed for information about the attempted street robbery, which happened last Tuesday.

Two men had approached the woman as she walked along Bar House Lane, Keighley, and demanded she hand over the gold bangles she was wearing.

The woman, in her forties, refused to do so and one of the men used a knife to try and remove one of the bangles.

The would-be robbers were disturbed by a passing vehicle and made off in another car, which was said to be blue and is believed to have driven off towards Steeton.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Detective Constable Hannah Mansell, who is investigating the attempted robbery, said: “We believe the suspects may have followed their victim as she was walking towards the junction with Ferncliffe Drive and would be keen to speak to anyone who saw a blue saloon-type car in the area around this time.”

Anyone who may be able to help the police is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180207703.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.