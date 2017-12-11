X Factor star Ben Haenow cancels Leeds show on Tuesday December 12 due to illness

X Factor star Ben Haenow has cancelled the show he was due to play in Leeds on Tuesday.

The singer rose to fame on the hit ITV singing contest, winning the X Factor's 11th series in 2014.

He was due to play at Brudenell Social Club on Queens Road in Leeds on Tuesday, December 12.

The news comes after other dates on the tour were also cancelled by Haenow, who cited ill health as the reason.

Tickets for the show cost £18.50 each for the London show.

He put out this message tonight about the Leeds show: "Hey all. Thank you for being so understanding regarding the two cancelled shows so far but we are also having to POSTPONE the LEEDS SHOW ALSO.

"I am still very unwell.

"But we will continue the tour from WEDNESDAY .. from LONDON and the final 4 shows. Information will be sent out to all who have tickets for Leeds too.

"Again, I really can’t apologise enough to all who wanted to attend. And I will make it up to you guys with another show soon, I promise!"

To get in touch with Brudenell Social Club, call 0113 275 2411