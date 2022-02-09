Gravity has received planning approval to construct a £2m e-karting experience at Xscape Yorkshire.

Xscape Yorkshire is Gravity’s first UK site which opened in 2015 as a trampoline park. It has since added Gravity Aerial Adventures, a sky coaster that suspends riders 70 feet from the ground, Free Fall, a free-falling experience, the Leap of Faith and Gravity Rocks, a climbing wall for both children and adults.

The new construction has Japanese themed decoration and launches Gravity’s second GT e-karting track. Its first e-karting track at Gravity Southside in Wandsworth was opened in August 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Jenkinson, co-Founder and CEO at Gravity, said: “Xscape Yorkshire has always been a special location for us, and we are delighted to be launching our unique e-karting offering here in our home site.

"We aim to be at the forefront of leisure offerings in the UK and can’t wait to introduce more people to Gravity GT e-karting.

"We are at a pivotal moment in our development and are excited to see what the future has in store.”

The addition of the karting experience is part of a new stage of growth for the company as it builds on its over half a million square foot of high-street space, with a target to exceed one million square feet within the next two years.

In 2021, Gravity also appointed a new chairwoman of the board in Vanessa Hall and KPMG as its adviser to help steer the next stage of growth and secure new funding in 2022.

Gravity operates 17 sites in the UK as well as expanding into Europe with a venue in Leipzig, Germany. Gravity now employs 600 people, having increased its workforce from 384 since 2019, and hopes to add another 50 with the expansion.

The business also intends to do a full refurbishment of the Trampoline park in Xscape Yorkshire in 2022.

Pablo Sueiras, head of retail channels at Landsec, said: “To meet the growing demand for one-of a-kind leisure experiences and the popularity of competitive socialising, we’re constantly looking at how we can bring new concepts to our destinations.

"As we’ve seen from Gravity’s success at Southside, guests increasingly want to be able to try a variety of different activities all in one place, so GT e-karting will be a great new addition for Xscape Yorkshire.”

Gravity was advised by law firm Irwin Mitchell in signing this expansion.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you