Yellow weather warning for ice issued: Leeds and Yorkshire Friday and weekend weather forecast

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Leeds today - but the worst of the ice and snow will make way this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, following a day of occasional snow showers and sleet across Leeds.

Snow in Leeds on Thursday

The warning comes after snow fell in Leeds on Thursday and crashes happened on several roads on Friday due in part to the treacherous conditions.

A spokesman said: "Icy stretches are affecting some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers have caused wash off on treated roads.

"These icy stretches are likely to last during the Friday morning rush hour for many places.

"This is an update to make this solely an ice warning as snow showers have eased over Scotland during Thursday night with the majority of showers over eastern England now falling as rain and sleet. Orkney, Shetland, some coastal parts of northeast England and much of East Anglia have also been removed from the warning with surface temperatures having risen in these areas."

Leeds

The forecast for Friday is cloudy weather with no significant chance of snow. Going into Saturday, the weather will be slightly warmer, with temperatures nudging 7 degrees C.

Sheffield

The forecast for Friday is cloudy weather with no significant chance of snow but some rain possible. Going into Saturday, the weather will be slightly warmer, with temperatures nudging 8 degrees C.

East Yorkshire

Snow is unlikely, but rain showers are almost certain later on Friday. Saturday will still be very cold with high temperatures of just 6 degrees.