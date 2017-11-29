Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice issued for Yorkshire

Have your say

A yellow weather warning for SNOW and ice has been issued for Yorkshire for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has warned of potential disruption as temperatures are set to plunge.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across Yorkshire on Wednesday.

Another yellow weather warning has also been issued for parts of Yorkshire on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads.

"Wintry showers will bring an additional hazard and may lead to 2 to 5 cm of snow accumulating on ground above 100 m, primarily over northern Scotland and northeast England.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

Leeds & West Yorkshire

Temperatures are set to drop as low as 0 degrees overnight on Wednesday, with forecasters predicting cloudy weather.

On Thursday, temperatures will hit highs of just three degrees C.

Hull & East Yorkshire

Is most likely to see snow showers, with some snow predicted for Hull On Thursday and temperatures hitting just two degrees C.

Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Temperatures will hit 5 degrees tonight, dropping as low as 3 degrees on Thursday. Sunshine is forecast on Thursday during the daytime, making way for sleet or snow on Wednesday evening.