York-based e-commerce platform PureClarity lands NPIF investment

Have your say

An e-commerce personalisation software platform has secured a further £750,000 investment from NPIF - Mercia Equity Finance, which is managed by Mercia Fund Managers and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

The investement will enable York-based PureClarity to enhance its product, speed up implementation times and step up its marketing campaigns, creating eight new jobs.

PureClarity uses artificial intelligence to analyse customers’ behaviour and deliver a personalised customer experience through product recommendations, personalised marketing campaigns, personalisation within search as well as email, helping retailers to boost online revenue.

The platform was developed by a five-strong team of IT and digital marketing specialists led by CEO Dr Paul Gibson.

He said: “We are extremely excited to receive the next round of funding.

“Our advanced ecommerce personalisation solution is developing at a fast rate and our clients are experiencing fantastic results with increased online revenue of 26 per cent.

“This investment reflects not only the confidence in our company growth but also the unique service we are providing within the Artificial Intelligence field.”