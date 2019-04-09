York College chosen to host Institute of Technology in £170m government scheme to set young on path to well-paid career

A Yorkshire college has been chosen to host one of twelve new Institutes of Technology set up across the country to "help end outdated perceptions" that university is the only desirable option.

The institutes, set up with the aim of boosting young people's skills and setting them on a path to a high-skilled, high wage career, will be backed by £170 million of Government investment so they have access to state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.

The institutes will be collaborations between universities, further education colleges, and employers including Nissan, Siemens and Microsoft.

They will specialise in delivering higher level technical training in STEM subjects, such as digital, advanced manufacturing and engineering that will provide employers with the skilled workforce they need.

Among those named is York College, which will work two Yorkshire universities, six local colleges and employers including Skipton Building Society to focus on agri-tech, engineering and manafacturing and digital.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: "Institutes of Technology will help employers to get the skilled workforce they need, especially in much sought-after STEM skills and will offer young people a clear path to a great, well paid career."

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "I firmly believe that education is key to opening up opportunity for everyone - but to give our young people the skills they need to succeed, we need an education and training system which is more flexible and diverse than it is currently.

"These new institutes will help end outdated perceptions that going to university is the only desirable route and build a system which harnesses the talents of our young people."

The 12 Institutes of Technology are:

- Barking and Dagenham College

- Dudley College of Technology

- Harrow College & Uxbridge College

- Milton Keynes College

- New College Durham

- Queen Mary University of London

- Solihull College & University Centre

- Swindon College

- University of Exeter

- University of Lincoln

- Weston College of Further and Higher Education