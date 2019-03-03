York Council leader Ian Gillies will not stand for re-election in May

The leader of York Council, Councillor Ian Gillies, has announced that he is not seeking re-election in the upcoming local elections this May.

Following speculation about his future, Coun Gillies issued a statement to The Yorkshire Post this evening in which he said: “I have informed the chief executive, coalition partners, and the Conservative Group and Association that I will not be seeking re-election in May.

“However there is much work to be done before May and with the support of the executive, I will continue with business outstanding until my term ends.”

Unwilling to discuss the reasons behind his decision further at this stage, Coun Gillies added: “I will elaborate on my reasons for not continuing at a later date.”

A former policeman, Coun Gillies represents York’s Rural West ward as a Conservative and has been a councillor since May 2007.

The former leader of the city’s Tory group assumed leadership of the council in February following a vote of no confidence in Conservative David Carr, who weeks earlier has caused dismay by removing the authority’s education portfolio holder in a ‘conflict of interest’ row.