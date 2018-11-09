York fine dining restaurant Star Inn the City suffers severe damage in fire

A York restaurant recommended by the Michelin Guide has been hit by a fire.

The popular Star Inn the City, which is run by top chef Andrew Pern, suffered extensive damage to its roof during the blaze this morning.

The eatery is located on the banks of the River Ouse in a converted engine house.

The fire broke out in the kitchens this morning and a member of the public raised the alarm at around 5.30am. The flames spread from the ground floor to a section of the roof and were extinguished at 7am.

The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious.

The business posted on Twitter:-

"We have had a fire in the night which has caused extensive but localised damage to our kitchen roof. A huge thank you to North Yorkshire Fire Service for all their efforts throughout the morning. We'll advise plans moving forward as soon as we have them."

Mr Pern, who has held a Michelin star for 14 years and also runs gastropub The Star Inn at Harome, confirmed on Twitter that nobody has been injured and that the restaurant would re-open as soon as possible.

When the restaurant opened beside the scenic Museum Gardens in 2013, 5,000 bookings were made in the first 24 hours.