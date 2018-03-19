York is named Britain's best place to live by The Sunday Times

Yorkshire readers perusing a copy of The Sunday Times this weekend will have been delighted to read of the accolade handed out to the county's most historic city.

The newspaper has named York its official Best Place to Live in Britain after releasing their annual guide to desirable locations across the country.

It's appeared in the list most years for its history and romantic beauty, but has never won the overall title before due to concerns that it was not modern or forward-thinking enough.

Sunday Times writers chose the Roman city due to its new status as a 'mini metropolis', and cited its cafes, restaurants, innovative businesses and fast broadband as big draws.

They also highlighted congestion reduction schemes and fantastic rail connections as reasons to move to York.

Food and drink destinations are a vital criteria for inclusion in the guide - the newspaper chosen Partisan, Arras, Polish restaurant Barbakan and the Haxby Bakehouse as their favourite dining spots, and they were also impressed by Newgate Market's recent makeover.

On the cultural side, the universities' public lecture programmes were praised, and a nod was given to the recent revamps of the art gallery, Theatre Royal and the Jorvik Viking Centre.

Good schools, low crime rates and community spirit all add to York's popularity, although ongoing flood risks were referenced.

The writers chose two streets in Clifton, Marygate and St Peter's Grove, as the city's top addresses, with a nod to trendy Bishopthorpe Road and the suburbs of Fulford and Haxby, the latter being a good bet for renters and first-time buyers.

They also loved York's 890 listed buildings and 11 museums.

Six Yorkshire postcodes also appeared in the guide's top 10 locations in the north - Beverley, Malton, Chapel Allerton in Leeds, Pateley Bridge, Skipton and Wetherby.

Harrogate dropped out of the list for the first time due to its rising property prices, while Hull was not included again after being featured in 2017 due to its City of Culture status - although writers hope it will make a return. The ongoing tree felling dispute in Sheffield was a factor in the city failing to appear in the guide, while Bradford was rejected over its crime rate and lack of gentrification.

Shipley was highlighted as a good spot to raise a family in, and Whitby was named as a great retirement destination.