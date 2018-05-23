York Minster consults on precinct ‘masterplan’

York Minster has launched a consultation on the development of a “masterplan” for the Minster Precinct, a six hectare site that was first occupied more than 2,000 years ago and which includes its stoneyard, the Old Palace Library, Minster School and offices .

Plans for the site, the biggest area of green space within the city walls, will go on display there on Friday and Saturday. They include proposals to make Dean’s Park, to the north side of the Minster, “a vibrant open space at the heart the city”, and to address “the lack of key facilities such as a dedicated café for locals and visitors”.

The Dean of York, Dr Vivienne Faull, (inset) said: “We know that there is an extended, global community of people who are passionate about York Minster – worshippers, people who live and work in the city of York and the region, visitors, local businesses and many, many more.

“We want to hear their responses to our vision and learn what is important to them. We also want them to contribute their thoughts, ideas and suggestions for how the Precinct might evolve in the future. The plan must reflect the needs of our community and visitors.”

The consultation follows the conclusion last week of a decade-long project to conserve the Minster’s Great East Window, the biggest expanse of stained glass in the country. The South Piazza was also transformed into a public space as part of the York Minster Revealed project.