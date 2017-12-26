York police concerned for missing man

Police are concerned for a man who has been reported missing from his home in York.

Officers are urging members of the public to help them find Ross Donaldson by sharing information.

Mr Donaldson was last seen by his housemate in his home off Gillygate at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, originally from Fife in Scotland, may be carrying a guitar.

He is slim with blond hair and blue eyes and may currently have more facial hair than he has in his photo.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one and quote incident number 12170229791.