York Road, Leeds closed after motorbike and lorry crash

York Road is currently closed due to a crash between a motorbike and lorry.

The crash happened near the Asda Killingbeck superstore on the A64 York Road eastbound.

The AA has confirmed that the road is partially blocked and there is queuing traffic due to the accident which happened near the B6159 Selby Road (Halton Dial).

It said that this is affecting traffic heading towards Cross Gates.

First Bus confirmed that the road is closed and there is queuing traffic in the area.

In a statement on Twitter, it said: "Reports of an RTC between a Motorbike and a Lorry near Asda York Road which has closed the road, Please see X26 and X27 for diversion details,

"Services in the area affected by queuing traffic."

It later issued this update: "York Road outbound closed at the junction with Selby Road, 56, X56, X26 and X27 all diverting along Gipton Approach, Wykebeck Valley Road and Foundry Lane until further notice"

Stagecoach Yorkshire said the X10 is suffering delays and is being diverted via Rothwell and Wakefield.