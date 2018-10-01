York street marshall pilot to help students on nights out

STUDENTS will be helped home from a night out after a pilot project was launched to offer a “reassuring presence” in the twilight hours.

Community marshals will take to the streets of York on Sunday and Wednesday nights to help people get home safely, offer advice on support services and encourage “responsible behaviour”.

The York Streetwise scheme will see mixed gender pairs operate in parts of Heslington Village, Badger Hill and Newland Park Drive between 10pm and 4am.

The pilot, which will run until December, is being funded by the University of York, First York and Student Roost accommodation provider, but is delivered by the students’ union (YUSU) who train and support the team.

It is also supported by York St. John University, North Yorkshire Police and the City of York Council, and has been launched to coincide with the start of the new academic year and the arrival of new students to the city.

Registrar and secretary at the University of York, Jo Horsburgh, said: “We believe the Streetwise scheme will provide additional help and support for our student community late at night and demonstrates our commitment to working in partnership with our students, staff and local residents.”

Executive member for housing and community safety at City of York Council, Coun Helen Douglas, said: “This is a great partnership working to help ensure night-time safety and neighbourly behaviour.

“I welcome this pilot project and hope local people, as well as new and existing students, benefit from it.”