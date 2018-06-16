Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands in Sowerby Bridge after pedestrian hit by bus

Have your say

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance has landed in Sowerby Bridge after a pedestrian was hit by a bus.

The incident happened at 4.48pm outside Roxy's in Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and a hazardous area response team were also called out, along with a doctor.

The patient was taken to Leeds General Infirmary via the Air Ambulance with reports of a head injury.

The pedestrian was a man, according to witnesses, although Yorkshire Ambulance Service couldn't confirm this, or their condition.

