Yorkshire Ambulance Service called to 1,114 New Year emergencies

YORKSHIRE Ambulance Service responded to more than 1,000 incidents in just 12-hours on New Year's Eve and into the early hours of New Year's Day.

Paramedics dealt 1,114 incidents over the 12-hour period from 6pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1 2018.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said 599 of the calls were between 6pm and midnight and 515 were between midnight and 6am.

The busiest hour was between midnight and 1am with 114 responses.

Between midnight and 3am there were 65 calls to assault incidents and between midnight and 2am there were 22 calls to reports of people unconscious or passing out.

Last year, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust responded to 1,150 incidents over the 12-hour period from 6pm on December 31 2016 to 6am on January 1 2017.