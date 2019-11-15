A Yorkshire art gallery has put together the must-have shopping list for any of the region’s wildlife lovers.

Shoppers are predicted to spend more than £21 billion on presents and Christmas cheer this year, but the choice can be staggering. Robert Fuller’s online shop has some great ideas to appeal to animal lovers who may want to bring the outside in this Christmas.

The eye-catching Kingfisher

Fuller is one of the UK’s best wildlife artists. His paintings sell all over the world and more than 7000 people visit his Yorkshire gallery each year. When it comes to Christmas gifts his online store has some stunning possibilities.

Here are the top ten ideas, starting from just £9.99.

Why not grab a hand-decorated wildlife art mug for £14.99. These 9.5 x 8 cm microwave and dishwasher safe mugs are made of luxury fine bone China. Choose from a selection featuring all your favourite wildlife species.

This Robin in Hawthorn compact mirror has a high quality silver rim and two mirrors on the inside. One mirror is standard and the other a magnifying mirror. At £10.99 it’s the perfect present for your favourite aunts.

Popular placemats and coasters

This hard-backed Goldfinch Address Book comes in a compact A6 size and features one of Robert E Fuller’s stunning paintings of a goldfinch on a thistle. It is only £9.99.

Even in this digital age there is nothing better than keeping an up-to-date calendar on the kitchen wall to help keep track of holidays, birthdays and anniversaries. This Wildlife Calendar has a delightful painting of three fox cubs posed on its front cover. At £12 it is a great value gift.

Choose luxury 100% cotton tea towels from a selection featuring wildlife artist Robert E Fuller’s best-selling paintings. You can buy three tea towels for just £26, or £9.99 each.

Why not dress for a country cookup? This stunning ‘Hare at Peace’ design is available as a Double Oven Glove for £19.99, and an apron which sells for £19.99. All 100% cotton, these are machine washable and have superior wadding to give a luxurious country feel.

Stylish looks for your home

Set the table for Christmas with this luxury placemat featuring a captivating image of a kingfisher perched on a willow branch. Backed with green velvet it is scratch and water resistant. Why not choose a coaster to match? Both are heatproof to 150 degrees Celsius. Placemats cost £12.95 and coasters are £5.99.

For a special treat why don’t you buy the Luxury Country Hamper four mug set which costs £59.99. You not only get four dishwasher safe fine bone china mugs but also a Cartwright & Butler English breakfast tea pack with 30 tea bags. The mugs feature images of the Red Stag, Barn Owl, Hare and Kingfisher.

If you have a family member who is an art lover, you can’t go wrong by buying something from the Robert E Fuller collection of limited prints. These animal prints are available to be purchased either framed, mounted or loose starting from £60 and if you order any two, or more prints, they come with free postage.

And what do you get that really fussy uncle of yours? How about a gift voucher. You just nominate the amount you want to spend and the recipient gets to choose what they want. Everyone will be happy!

For more information, visit the online store. Or visit Robert’s gallery at Thixendale near Malton.