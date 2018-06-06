Yorkshire-based Bowman Riley secures work on major modular housing scheme

A YORKSHIRE-based firm of architects has secured work on one of the UK’s largest residential modular schemes.

Bowman Riley Architects also reported that its prospects were buoyant and Brexit did not appear to be having any impact on its business.

Bowman Riley’s team has been appointed to deliver an eight storey modular residential scheme in Herschel Street, Slough working for the construction company, Mid Group on behalf of Click Properties.

The development will provide 238 homes for first-time buyers, families and professionals using offsite technology.

Over the past decade, Bowman Riley has built up specialist modular design expertise on a range of projects. It has recently obtained planning consent for a series of high rise residential developments in Manchester and Salford, which will create around 750 apartments.

The Herschel Street development will feature studio, and one, two and three-bedroom apartments with a number of eighth floor penthouses.

There will also be a number of apartments that are classed as affordable homes. The construction will take place off-site, with the modules delivered to the site, before being craned into place for installation.

A Bowman Riley spokesman said: “The off-site building methods employed will enable installation in only 10 weeks. Work is due to start on site later this year with the first new homes handing over in 2019.”

Slough is receiving a boost from the £600m Heart of Slough regeneration fund. Crossrail is due to arrive in the town in 2019.

Matthew Jones, a director of Bowman Riley, said the firm was working with Beverley-based Premier Modular on this scheme, having previously worked with the firm on a number of healthcare projects.

Bowman Riley, which employs 62 staff, has secured work on a large number of residential schemes since the downturn in retailing.

Mr Jones added: “The main benefits of the modular system is the speed of delivery to the site, the quality of the work, the reduction of site waste, and there is also less disruption to the local community.

“The production line system guarantees that every single module is perfect. This modular residential scheme is taken to the site on the back of a lorry. “

All of Bowman Riley’s modular work has been carried out in partnership with East Yorkshire-based companies, which is a reflection of the area’s heritage.

“Modular processes have been born out of the skills found in the caravan industry.” Mr Jones said.

He added: “Residential is the backbone of our business at the moment. Brexit has also had no impact on the business so far, which is pretty buoyant.”

Bowman Riley Architects was established 50 years ago in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

It has expanded to have offices in the centre of Leeds and London.

The company, which has a £3.4m turnover, provides architecture, interior design and a range of building consultancy services including: building surveying, project management, and construction health and safety services.

The company’s award-winning projects have included The Judge’s Lodging in York, Albion Place in Skipton, Culture Fusion in Bradford and the HML head office in Skipton.

The company has delivered projects in the commercial, community education, hotels and leisure, industrial, petroleum, residential and retail sectors.

It is a former winner of the Best Architect category at the Variety Yorkshire Property Awards.