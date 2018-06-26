Yorkshire based supermarket giant Morrisons ditches plastic bags in favour of paper

Morrisons is bringing back traditional brown paper bags for loose fruit and veg in its greengrocery areas.

Packaging available at the butchers' and fishmongers' counters in Morrisons stores

In a move that it is hoped will prevent 150m small plastic bags from being used every year, Morrisons - based in Bradford - will roll out the new initiative across all 493 stores by the end of the summer.

The new paper bags are made from 100 per cent recyclable paper. They will have a see-though paper strip – so that customers and Morrisons colleagues can identify the produce contained within.

The paper bags will come in one size, and can be used for any of Morrisons loose fruit, vegetables and salad items. They will be located in bag dispensers at the corner of each fruit and veg fixture in each store’s greengrocery aisles.

Drew Kirk, Fruit and Veg Director at Morrisons said: “We’ve listened to customers concerns about using plastic bags for fruit and vegetables and that is why we are bringing back paper bags. There’s more work to do, but this step will mean we prevent 150m bags from being used in our stores every year.”

Morrisons are also urging customers to bring their own containers to the butchers and fishmongers counters.

To encourage more people to start using their containers, the supermarket is offering loyalty card points every time they are used and will sell containers at reduced prices at both counters.

Customers buying meat and fish will also be reminded at checkouts that they can bring their container next time.

