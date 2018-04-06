Yorkshire bomb disposal team carry out controlled explosion on suspect package

Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion at a Student Loans Company office on a suspect package that turned out to be a Dictaphone.

Why this Yorkshire railway has banned German re-enactments at its World War Two event

Durham Police said officers were called to the financial company's offices in Lingfield Point, Darlington, at around 12.30pm.

The building was evacuated as a precaution during the scare, which saw the attendance of Army bomb disposal experts from Catterick Garrison, NorthYorkshire.

A Durham Police spokeswoman said: "The package was assessed by bomb disposal experts and was found to be non-suspicious - it contained a Dictaphone."

Why this seaside town has been named Yorkshire's heroin death hotspot - and how other areas compare

A Student Loans Company spokeswoman said: "A controlled disposal of a suspect package was carried out at our offices in Lingfield Point.

"The building, which had been evacuated as a precaution on the advice of the police, has now reopened."