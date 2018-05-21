Yorkshire breweries double overseas trade in five years

Yorkshire-based breweries have doubled their overseas trade in five years, figures have shown.

HMRC data shows that overseas trade from brewers in the region rose from £23.5 million in 2012 to £58 million last year.

Among those spearheading the change is Northern Monk Brew Co, a Leeds-based brewery, which has successfully sold its products across 22 countries after just two years of exporting.

The high-end brewery exports its porters and pale ales to countries including France, Japan, New Zealand and the US though collaboration with international breweries and by appointing local distributors, with support from the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Northern Monk first started exporting in 2016 when it partnered with Edge brewery, a Barcelona-based brewer.

Since then, it has developed a strong footing in many global markets. In Denmark, the company regularly showcases its beers at events and festivals after developing relationships with local breweries.

Feature on Craft Brewery, Northern Monk, Marshall Mills, Leeds..MD Russell Bisset pictured 18th September 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The firm hopes that exporting will help it increase turnover to £4 million by the end of the year and the brewery is currently increasing its manufacturing capacity ahead of plans to expand its reach across North America.

Vasilia Venizelacou, sales and operations manager at Northern Monk Brew Co, said: “A big goal of ours is to increase our reach in the US as we continue to overcome the main challenges when exporting to such a large and competitive market.

“For example, keeping our beer fresh can be tricky, but we partner with distributors that we trust to maintain the quality of our products. Organisations like DIT have been really helpful in introducing us to distributors that can help us reach more customers in the best way possible. The support is out there to help firms like us to make a success of exporting.”

“France in particular is becoming far more receptive towards craft and canned beer.

We’re seeing similar trends here that happened in the UK market. A decade ago, there was a stigma among UK consumers around drinking beer out of a can.

“But, attitudes have changed alongside the explosion of the craft beer scene both here, in France, and across many other countries too.

“Peer-to-peer reviews have been crucial to support our growth aboard.

The feedback to our beers on apps like Untappd, which lets consumers review beers, has been incredible since we began four years ago.

“This has helped to put us on the radar of distributors and foreign breweries when they’re looking for UK beer to stock or partner with for events.”

Mark Robson, Regional Director for Yorkshire and the Humber at the Department for International Trade said: “The success of Northern Monk Brew Co is an example of how firms can network and build relationships with foreign firms, even competitors, to help it enter new markets.

“Exporting is not always easy, which is why building relationships, as well as seeking support from DIT’s 29 International Trade Advisers, can help Yorkshire businesses navigate their exporting journey.”