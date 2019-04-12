Yorkshire business owner fined £1,400 for selling unsafe caravan

A caravan dealer has been fined after being convicted of selling an unroadworthy caravan with an unsafe gas installation following an investigation by North Yorkshire Trading Standards.

County council trading standards officers began the investigation after receiving a complaint from Jonathan and Alison Jones, the couple who bought the caravan from the dealer last summer.

The vehicle was declared unroadworthy by an engineer who had been instructed by trading standards to examine it.

The engineer found that it had an insecure tow hitch and door frame, unsuitable tyres, did not have a breakaway cable and could not be fitted with an appropriate number plate.

The LPG gas cooker supply was also found to have a leak which was condemned as ‘immediately dangerous’.

Anthony Dalziel, from South Milford in North Yorkshire, who trades as A1 Caravans, pleaded guilty at York Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 9 to five offences in connection with the sale of an Elddis Tornado XL caravan.

Dalziel also pleaded guilty to offences of charging Mr and Mrs Jones £80 for a caravan service which had not taken place, not providing the business name and address on documentation, and restricting the consumers’ rights by stating on the invoice that the caravan was sold without warranty.

He was fined a total of £1,400 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1,153 and compensation of £1,975.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Andrew Lee, portfolio holder for trading standards said: “It is wholly unacceptable that a caravan which was both unroadworthy and had an unsafe gas supply was sold to this couple.

“Our trading standards service will always take action to ensure residents and others buying goods and services in North Yorkshire can do so safely.”

Consumers can report concerns about motor vehicle/caravan dealers or obtain advice from the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06