Yorkshire businesses urged to grab slice of £40m export market

Big rewards await local firms who are bold enough to take on the world

A new event aimed at encouraging local firms win trade in the lucrative international export market is being held in Wakefield.

You Can Export: Going For Global will give advice

With potential uncertainty ahead post Brexit some firms could have reservations about doing business.

But UK businesses should not let this deter them from exporting, say the Department of International Trade (DIT).

The Going for Global event, being held at Cedar Court Hotel, Wakefield, on March 14, promises big things. It will give delegates the chance to hear an expert panel cover the main areas relating to exports and will outline the support available, including match-funding opportunities.

And the rewards can be very lucrative. Organisers say firms which export see a 34 per cent increase in productivity in year one, and are 11 per cent more likely to survive. The likelihood of survival is even higher for those exporting to multiple markets.

There is a strong demand across the world for UK goods and services, and many of Yorkshire and the Humber’s businesses are already finding success abroad Mark Robson

In the year leading up to September 2017, exports from firms based in Yorkshire and the Humber accounted for five per cent of the UK’s export total, as the region exported £16.4bn worth of goods.

Mark Robson, DIT Regional Director for Yorkshire and the Humber said: “There is a strong demand across the world for UK goods and services, and many of Yorkshire and the Humber’s businesses are already finding success abroad. DIT is on hand to help firms manage common barriers to exporting such as cost, language and administration.”

Developing that international business can seem daunting, but whether you’re new to exporting, export only occasionally or are looking to build on an already established export strategy, there are clear lines that you can follow to maximize the odds of success.

You Can Export: Going For Global will give advice on how to research the market, what barriers you may face, how to promote your products in an international market and how to deal with financial transactions.

The event will be followed by a networking lunch and is part of a series of events to provide businesses with the help and guidance they need to work through their options when it comes to export.

To find out more about the work of the Department of International Trade, visit www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-international-trade