Yorkshire businesses wanted for charity art roadshow rally from Sheffield to Monte Carlo

Yorkshire businesses are being urged to sign up for a charity car rally - from Sheffield to Monte Carlo.

The Bangers and Cash challenge in September, raising cash for Sheffield youth homeless charity Roundabout, is the UK’s first rally to combine old bangers and art.

Trevor Wragg and Gavin Leverett of Horbury Group with their old banger'

Teams will take a four-day tour through Europe in an old banger of their choice. And each car bonnet will have been transformed into a unique work of art by artists.

While around 20 entries have already been received, the charity still has space for other businesses wanting to get involved. But hurry! The end of April is the deadline.

The first task for teams, once registered, is to source their vehicle with a budget of £650.

The car bonnets will then be transformed and go on show in Sheffield’s Winter Gardens throughout August before being fitted back on to the cars for a pre-rally car show at a prominent Sheffield location.

One of the teams already registered is Rotherham-based Horbury Group, an established Group of integrated construction based companies operating throughout the UK.

Trevor Wragg, co-founder and chief executive of Horbury Group, said: “My colleague Gavin and I were interested in participating in Bangers and Cash because we’ve both done a number of long-distance drives in the past are delighted to be able to combine this with supporting such a worthwhile cause."

Gavin Leverett, chief financial officer of Horbury Group continued: “We’d highly recommend taking part.

"How can you beat driving through some of most beautiful countries in the world, in classic cars (old bangers!), raising money for a most deserving charity whilst being part of a mobile art exhibition?

“During our last challenge together, I drove a 15-year-old Nissan Micra while Trevor cruised by in a Porsche, so this time I’m hoping we’ll find a middle ground!”

The rally itself will take place from 21st-25th September. The bonnets will then be returned to Sheffield and auctioned to raise vital funds for Roundabout, enabling the charity to extend its youth homeless prevention work across the Sheffield City Region.

Clare Collingworth, Roundabout’s fundraising and communications manager, said: “Bangers and Cash is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to have some fun while supporting a really important local charity.

“It will enable them to highlight their corporate social responsibility work, network with other businesses in the region, participate in the ultimate teamwork challenge and get some fantastic publicity.”

Roundabout has been supporting vulnerable young people in Sheffield for 40 years by providing shelter, support and life skills. Through a variety of services, the charity aims to support and empower young people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, to learn the necessary skills they need to become independent.

If you’re a local business and would like to learn more about Bangers and Cash, please contact Clare Collingworth, Roundabout’s Fundraising and Communications Manager by calling 0114 253 6753 or emailing ccollingworth@roundaboutltd.org.