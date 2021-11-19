A New Angle Ltd's care home in Heworth Road, York, has been rated inadequate

A New Angle Ltd's home in York was rated inadequate and placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an inspection in October.

The watchdog’s report states the safety of residents was “directly impacted” by a lack of financial resources.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It adds: “There was no provider oversight and operational issues put people and staff at risk. This included, late payment of staff wages and non-payment of office utilities.

“Numerous staff had left the service due to ongoing payment issues with the provider, this included the newly recruited manager.

“The provider did not respond to requests we made about the management oversight for the service. Staff who continued to work at the service felt unsupported.”

At the home, which cares for people with a range of needs, inspectors also found risks "were not appropriately assessed, mitigated or reviewed" and they were not satisfied that medicines were being safely administered due to "various system failures such as gaps in recording and missing information".

The report adds: “The provider was not open and honest during this inspection and failed to respond to requests from the inspection team.”

A New Angle Ltd, which operates the care home, also runs one in Scarborough, which was rated inadequate earlier this month, and one in Beverley, which was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating in June.

A CQC report on the New Angle Ltd care home in Scarborough states: "Operational issues such as late payment of staff wages and non-payment of office utilities had put people and staff at risk."

Companies House is currently considering a proposal to strike off the business, after it failed to file accounts for the 2019/20 financial year.

The Yorkshire Post has attempted to contact the company for a comment.