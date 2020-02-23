Yorkshire Carnegie 10 Ampthill 52 - Valiant Carnegie succumb to second-half storm

Yorkshire Carnegie suffered an eight-try defeat to Ampthill at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Saturday.

Director of rugby Phil Davies gave debuts to Namibian international Andre Rademeyer as well as Leeds Beckett University players Kieran Davies and Charlie Venables in the replayed round-12 match, which was postponed a fortnight ago due to Storm Ciara.

Ampthill scored the first of their tries after only six minutes. Dan Lancaster did cut the gap to two points with a penalty converion but was then forced from the action with a knee injury in the 25th minute. Despite Lancaster’s absence, Yorkshire Carnegie made an arm wrestle of much of the rest of the half and turned around only 19-10 down.

Successive penalties had put Carnegie on the Ampthill try line and, from a scrum, Alex Humfrey produced a great pass down the short side to put Harry Robinson in for his first try for the club.

But Ampthill mustered a nine-point advantage just before the break with a penalty try.

In contrast to the first half, the second half was dominated by the visitors.

Yorkshire Carnegie’s task wasn’t helped by the fact Alex Humfrey spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

That said, the home side defended valiantly but ultimately to no avail.