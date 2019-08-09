Yorkshire Carnegie relieved as they escape possible points deduction

Leeds RUFC have escaped a potentially devastating 28-point deduction by the RFU after satisfying conditions set out by the game’s board for entering into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

The RFU Board had previously announced that Yorkshire Carnegie could remain a participant of the Greene King IPA Championship for the 2019-20 season but subject to the club satisfying certain conditions relating to the entering into the CVA.

The insolvency practitioners supervising the CVA entered into by Yorkshire Carnegie, Begbies Traynor, have provided confirmation to the RFU that 100 per cent of the club’s creditors have either agreed to the terms of the CVA or been paid in full by third parties.

This information was received by the deadline of yesterday, so as per RFU regulation 5.3 the RFU confirms that the club will not be subject to a deduction of 28 points.

Carnegie managing director Chris Gibson said: “This is great news and allows us to progress with our plans for next season.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank those who have supported the club through this difficult process and allowed us to continue.

“Our focus now is on building a side to compete in the Greene King IPA Championship and support the vision of our director of rugby Martyn Wood and head coach Joe Ford.”

Warren Gatland says that Alun Wyn Jones “deserves the accolades” as he prepares to become Wales’ most capped player.

Lock Jones will make his 135th Test-match appearance – 126 for Wales and nine in British and Irish Lions colours – in Sunday’s World Cup warm-up clash against England at Twickenham, overtaking prop Gethin Jenkins.

“In the last 12 months, he’s done an outstanding job as captain of the side,” said Gatland.