Yorkshire Carnegie’s season finale will be ‘bitter-sweet’ moment for Chris Stirling

DEPARTING Yorkshire Carnegie director of rugby Chris Stirling says today’s final Championship game against Hartpury will be “bitter-sweet” for him and all the squad and staff.

They round off the campaign at Emerald Headingley before the squad splinters after the recent decision to go part-time in 2019-20.

George Watkins.

The budget cuts do not just affect the players, many of whom have already seen moves elsewhere announced, but also the staff with Stirling taking up a three-year contract with Cornish Pirates that officially starts on Wednesday.

Carnegie were bottom at Christmas but, with an influx of new signings, have been on a terrific run since late November.

It is hard for Stirling to see everyone’s hard work undone and he conceded: “It will be pretty sad on Saturday.

“It will be bitter-sweet. Everyone’s excited to play one more game.

JB Bruzulier.

“It has been one of the most frustrating seasons ever and there is a lot of sadness and anger about what has happened.

“But at the same time it’s also been one of the most satisfying in the sense we’ve had this bunch of players and staff who have dug so deep for one another and achieved so much.

“We want to finish on a high now and go out with a win in the last game of the season. After reassessing at Christmas, we targeted finishing sixth and we can still do that or even get fifth.

“We’re a bit battered, though. We had a few players injured against Cornish on Sunday and we’ve had three loosehead props in question which has been a bit of a concern.

“We’ll got out there and give it one last shot, though, and we’re looking forward to getting out there again.”

Opponents Hartpury have been in a relegation fight all season but they secured their Championship status with a game to spare following Saturday’s 43-22 win over London Scottish.

That sent Richmond down instead but both sides will look to finish with a flourish today.

Meanwhile, in light of recent events, Carnegie chairman David Dockray and chief executive Gary Hetherington, together with other board members, will be available to speak to all fans during a meeting at the ground at 12.30pm today prior to kick-off.

Carnegie will be without hooker Joe Buckle who was handed a three-game ban following his red card for striking during Sunday’s loss at Cornish Pirates.

Stirling has made four changes to his squad for today’s game.Pete Lucock will make his 159th and final appearance for the club at fly-half after Jade Te Rure was ruled out through concussion.

Likewise Nic Mayhew is still sidelined by concussion. George Watkins starts on the wing and JB Bruzulier replaces Sam Wolstenholme at scrum-half to complete the back line.

Andy Foster replaces Tom Hill at prop after the New Zealander suffered a rib injury in the defeat at Cornish Pirates last week.

The final change sees Josh Bainbridge replace Lewis Wilson in the back row.